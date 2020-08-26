Beverly Jone (Chandler) Heath
Muncie - Beverly Jone (Chandler) Heath, 86, of rural Muncie passed from this life into eternity with Jesus on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Yorktown Manor. Beverly Jone was born October 1, 1933, to Granville Andrew & Geneva Chandler in Muncie, Indiana.
Jim and Jone were founding members of Tabor Baptist Church, where she had served as treasurer, deaconess, Sunday School teacher to many different ages, and was a Tabor Softball Super Fan. Over the years, she had helped lead Cub Scouts and been Cookie Manager for Girl Scouts. Jone was a long-time member of the Monroe Township Home-Economics Club. She was well known to many from her years of service at Merchants National Bank, Ritchie Insurance, & Marsh Credit Union.
The beloved wife of Jim Heath, the two had been married nearly 67 years, and he survives. Jone is also survived by Michael (Beth) Heath of Muncie; Ginny (Brian) Pulley, of Gibson City, Illinois; and Kari (John) Anderson of Muncie. Grandchildren include Jami (Greg) Herring, Andy (Becca) Heath, Casey (Isrrael) Ramirez, Jason (Jasmine) Pulley, Lucas (Jami) Pulley, Caleb Pulley, Amara Anderson, Cayden Anderson, & ten great-grandchildren. Her sister, Audrey (Pete) Writtenhouse, survives. Jone had a large group of extended family and friends, because she never knew a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Raymond and Mary Heath, and sisters, Sylvia Euthon and Mary Ruth Chandler.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29th at Tabor Church, 10500 South 300 West, Muncie, Indiana 47302, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Memorials may be sent in her honor to Tabor Church, or to Alzheimer's Association
of Indiana, 50 East 91st Street, #100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.