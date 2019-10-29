|
Beverly June Bertram, 88, of Muncie, died Sunday morning, October 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 6, 1931 in Selma, IN and was the daughter of the late Ralph & Frances (Barber) McLaughlin.
Beverly loved bowling and playing cards. She was a member of Prairie Grove United Methodist Church and the American Legion Axillary. Beverly enjoyed sports and having family over to watch sporting events. She retired from Medical Consultants as office manager .
Beverly is survived by her children, Michael E. Smith (Vickie) of Colorado Springs, CO, Rebecca J. Ashbaugh (James) of Muncie and Timothy C. Smith (Carolyn) of Jackson, TN; twelve grandchildren Bruce Smith of Muncie, Cara Sills of Evansville, Brandon Smith of Texas, Sarah Cain of Colorado Springs, CO, Darren W. Campbell (Stephanie) of Tipton, Andrew Richard Gabbard (Amanda) of Muncie, James R. Ashbaugh Jr. (Penny) of Lynn, Tracy Springer of Portland, Dawn Taylor (Greg) of Albany, IN, Christopher Smith of Indianapolis, Jennifer Newton (Brian) of Nashville, TN and Jessica Smith of Jackson, TN, several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 1st husband John E. Smith whom she married November 25, 1949 and died on December 7, 1980, her 2nd husband Billie Bertram whom she married October 25, 1985 and died on September 15, 2011; a sister Helen George; a son Douglas E. Smith and a grandson John Michael Christian Gabbard.
Funeral Services for Beverly will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at
www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019