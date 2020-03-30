|
Beverly K. Tidrow
Richmond - Beverly K. Tidrow, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.
Born December 4, 1944, in Noblesville, Indiana, to Earl M. and Iva Mae Ringley Vore, Bev lived most of her life in Wayne County, Indiana. She was a 1962 graduate of Royerton High School in Royerton, Indiana, and attended Ball State University. Bev was a secretary at Centerville Christian Church, a secretary at World Life Insurance, and a lunch lady at Centerville Schools. She was also the president of the Wayne County Chapter of the for many years and continued to be an active volunteer to this day. Bev was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and a pillar of strength and love for her family. She was a devoted Christian and active member at Centerville Christian Church. Her hobbies included: volunteering at Reid Health, mowing lawns, baking, making "scratchers", and sending notes and cards of encouragement. Bev was also the leader of a ladies' Bible study and JOY Circle. Everyone that knew her loved her AND her chocolate chip cookies!!!
Survivors include her husband, Jack B. Tidrow, to whom she was married on December 21, 1996; daughter, Brenda K. (David) Albert of Richmond, IN; son, Derek A. (Jessica) Lewis of Imperial, MO; stepsons, Jack B. (Theresa) Tidrow, II of Petersboro, UT, and Robert A. (Tammy) Tidrow of Richmond, IN; stepdaughter, Rachel J. (Ken) Drake of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Braden (Rachel) Albert of Hagerstown, IN, Kayla Albert of Richmond, IN, and Kylie Lewis of Imperial, MO; numerous step-grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie Tangeman of St. Marys, OH, Virginia Briley of Wapakoneta, OH, and Rebecca Holton of Catawba, OH; nieces; nephews; friends; and many others who called her "Grandma Bev".
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Allen Lewis, who died in 1986; parents, Earl and Iva Mae Vore; sister, Shirley Vore; brother, Philip Vore; and stepson, Bart Tidrow.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we are not permitted to hold public services for Beverly K. Tidrow. A private graveside service will be at Black Cemetery in Albany, IN, with Pastor Wes Sewell officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bev's memory to: Reid Foundation for the Volunteer Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374; Centerville Christian Church, 111 North Morton Avenue, Centerville, IN 47330; or , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lovingbev.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020