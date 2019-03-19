|
Beverly L. Williams
Muncie - Beverly L. Williams, 77, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Bethel Pointe Health Center.
She was born on Tuesday, June 10, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Don L. and Louise (Asdell) Tomey.
Beverly graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1959, and while in high school, performed with choral groups and appeared on WLBC Radio with the 49'ers which was a local music group in the 1950's.
She enjoyed watching game shows, playing euchre, and singing but most of all, Beverly loved being with her grandkids.
She attended Grace Baptist Church of Kokomo as well as the Selma Christ United Methodist Church.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Joseph Williams, Kerry (Kelly) Williams, and Mark Williams; brothers, Wayne (Ruth) Tomey and Randy (Joan) Tomey; grandchildren, Kristen Williams, Bryce Williams, Kevin Hicks, Brielle Williams, and Hannah Williams, and one great-grandchild, Braelyn Williams; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Courtney Williams; brother, Danny and his wife, Wanda Tomey.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Drew Matthews officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church of Kokomo, 2818 South Park Road, Kokomo, Indiana 46902.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 19, 2019