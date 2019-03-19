Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly L. Williams


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly L. Williams Obituary
Beverly L. Williams

Muncie - Beverly L. Williams, 77, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Bethel Pointe Health Center.

She was born on Tuesday, June 10, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Don L. and Louise (Asdell) Tomey.

Beverly graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1959, and while in high school, performed with choral groups and appeared on WLBC Radio with the 49'ers which was a local music group in the 1950's.

She enjoyed watching game shows, playing euchre, and singing but most of all, Beverly loved being with her grandkids.

She attended Grace Baptist Church of Kokomo as well as the Selma Christ United Methodist Church.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Joseph Williams, Kerry (Kelly) Williams, and Mark Williams; brothers, Wayne (Ruth) Tomey and Randy (Joan) Tomey; grandchildren, Kristen Williams, Bryce Williams, Kevin Hicks, Brielle Williams, and Hannah Williams, and one great-grandchild, Braelyn Williams; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Courtney Williams; brother, Danny and his wife, Wanda Tomey.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Drew Matthews officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church of Kokomo, 2818 South Park Road, Kokomo, Indiana 46902.

On-line condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now