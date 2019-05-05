Resources
Beverly S. Tanner, 94, Muncie, passed away Friday morning, May 3, 2019, at Elm Croft Living Center.

She was born Monday, March 16, 1925, in Muncie, the daughter of Ansel and Roselle Jeanette Shideler. Beverly lived all of her life in the Muncie area. She attended Muncie Schools and graduated from Muncie Central High School. Beverly worked at Werts Novelty and retired in 1988. She was a lifetime Charter member of the Moose Lodge.

Survivors include her son, Steven E. Tanner, Muncie; daughter, Cindy Dawkins, Havana, Florida; and five grandchildren, Kimberly Anderson, Stephanie Chalfant, Steven M. Tanner, Kevin Dawkins, and Krista Engle.

Cremation arrangements have been made for Beverly. There will not be any visitation or service. Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to Southern Care Hospice, 3415 West Fox Ridge Lane, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Elm Croft Living Center for the love and special care given to Beverly.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 5, 2019
