Beverly Sue Dixon
Muncie - Beverly Sue Dixon, age 80, of Muncie, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born September 13th, 1939 in Muncie, Indiana and was the daughter of Arthur Keith Richardson and Ermadean Sue (Turner.)
She attended Royerton High School and worked in patient care at The Woodlands Nursing Home. She was the caregiver of her husband, John, who had MS and additionally helped raise her 2 granddaughters for many years. Beverly also sold Avon for many years. She was a great cook and was known for her homemade sugar cream pies and hosting family dinners. Beverly had a heart of gold, but was known to have a temper and wasn't afraid to use it! She loved animals, especially her three cats, Baby Bubbles, Mindy Lynn, Precious Love, and her dog, Sissy.
Beverly is survived by 3 sons, Charles Keith Clevenger, John W. Clevenger, and Todd A. Clevenger; 2 brothers, Dale (wife, P.J.) Richardson, Art Richardson; 3 sisters, Patty Myers, Sandy Creamer and Becky Phipps; eleven grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; close friends, Annette Steen and Jonathan Steen, who was the caregiver of her beloved cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse of 20 years, John Dixon, who passed away in 2001; brother-in-law, Keith Creamer; 2 cats, Baby Charlie and Midnight Princess.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m., until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A.R.F. (Animal Rescue Fund) 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47304. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting
www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 5, 2019