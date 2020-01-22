|
Beverly Sue (Webb) Templin
Muncie - Beverly Sue (Webb) Templin, 89, passed away Monday evening, January 21, 2020, at Morrison Woods Health Campus.
She was born in Orleans on August 18, 1930, the daughter of Harry and Dot (Mickler) Webb, graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1949, attended Indiana University for IBM wiring Business College for a couple of years.
Mrs. Templin was employed at Ball Corporation in Budget, Data Processing, and Accounts Payable until her retirement in 1985. She also completed a Real Estate Course at Ball State University, becoming an Indiana real estate agent in 1989 and was affiliated with Paul Davis Real Estate. After retiring joined the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency of First Referral Network, Inc.
She was a member of the American Business Women and Eastern Star, Muncie Chapter #104.
Surviving are two sons, Gary Templin (Kristi) and Mark Templin (Sandi); three grandchildren, Meghan Woodard (Woody), Travis L. Templin (Chelsea), and Chloe D. Templin; and five great-grandchildren, Eric, Claire, Rylei, Eleanora, and Trevin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Loren Templin; and a half-brother, Robert Phelps.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January, 25, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Private family entombment in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum will be held later.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday or one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020