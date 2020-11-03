1/1
Beverly Wormer
1952 - 2020
Beverly Wormer

Muncie - Beverly "Beaver" Wormer, Muncie, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 24, 1952 in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Leroy and Geneva (Heathcook) Suiters. Beaver worked several years at RCA before finishing her working days at General Motors. She was very much a people person and didn't know a stranger.

Survivors include her fur baby Lewie; father, Leroy Suiters; son, Brian Wormer; daughter, Angel Wormer; five grandchildren, Brock Wormer, Michael Haffner, Ali Wormer, and Brianna Wormer; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Wormer and Gabriella Haffner.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Suiters; and her husband, Ralph Wormer.

Cremation will take place at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center with a celebration of life service taking place at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
