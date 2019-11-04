Services
Bill "Bambam" Brown

Muncie - Bill "Bambam" Brown, 67, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, at The Woodlands.

He was born in Muncie on November 15, 1951, the son of William and Constance (Bentley) Brown, graduated from Southside High School in 1969, and attended Ball State University.

Bill was proud to have been on the mounted patrol and motorcycles for the Muncie Police Department prior to his retirement. He also worked security for Muncie Community Schools, Ball Memorial Hospital, the Muncie Public Library.

He was a member of the Blue Knights, FOP, Eagles Aerie FOE #231, and Old Town Hill Baptist Church. His enjoyment was riding his motorcycle.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy; seven children, Crystal Gregory (Jamie), Tony Garcia (Nina), Louie Garcia, Trina Kiser (Thomas), Lydia Parks (David), Shauna Miller, and Ashley Whitehead; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Daniel Brown (Donna); his sister, Jenny Martin (John); several nieces and nephews; and his dog "Jilly".

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, David Joseph Parks III.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Mausoleum.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46305 or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
