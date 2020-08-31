Bill Cantrell
Muncie - Bill "B.J." (The Shooter) Cantrell, 71, passed away early Sunday morning, August 30, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was born on February 13, 1949 in Logan, West Virginia the son of Amos and Laura (Stacy) Cantrell Sr.
B.J. graduated from Wabash High School in 1967 and later graduated from William Jewell College in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Dianna (Kinder) Cantrell on June 10, 2006 in Poneto, Indiana and she survives. Growing up in Wabash, Indiana he was well known both as and athlete and also in law enforcement. While in high school he earned the nick name (The Shooter) for a special distance shot he would do that earned him a starring position in the All Conference State Basketball competition several times. He was a 4-time letterman in high school and to say he was a sports fanatic is an understatement! One of his enjoyments was watching "The Big Dance" college basketball play off's. B.J. was proud to have been the first inductee into the Wabash Sports Hall of Fame.
Mr. Cantrell was also known for a local radio program as a D.J. known as (The Shooter) that featured music from the 50's and 60's. He had been active as a Policeman for Wabash County and Wabash City Police Depts. He had even run for the Sheriff's race a few times.
Bill was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Yorktown where he served on the Board of Trustees and was the Sunday School Superintendent. Mr. Cantrell was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, was known to be a very good Marksman and enjoyed showing his 1968 Camaro at car shows.
Besides his wife of 14 years, Diana, he is survived by2 sons, Tony Cantrell (Tracy), Kansas and Joshua Emerson (Mandy), Westfield; 1 daughter, Denice Durham (Daniel), Muncie; several grandchildren; 1 sister, Brenda Chaplin, Wabash; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brother, Bob and Amos Cantrell, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at the First Freewill Baptist Church located at 6490 W. Cornbread Rd., Yorktown, IN 47396 with Pastors Jerry Miller and Ron Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery located at 1100 Manchester St. Wabash, IN 46992.
Friends may call at the First Freewill Baptist Church on Friday evening, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church.
The family has requested that mask be worn at the funeral service as well as the calling.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
.