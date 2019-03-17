Bill Caudill



Selma - Bill Caudill, 73, passed away Thursday evening March 14, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.



Billy was born at home on October 23, 1945 in Moorehead, Kentucky to proud parents, Wayne and Isalene (Workman) Caudill. Growing up in Kentucky and later Royerton, Indiana, Billy attended Royerton High School while playing football and running track. After attending junior college in California he returned to the Muncie area, building a career in the sheet metal industry. This laid the foundation for establishing himself as a general contractor and regional business owner.



He is survived by his wife, Laura Seibold - Caudill; three sons, Ryan Caudill, Aaron Caudill, Ritchie Caudill (Sarah); his daughter, Karin Caudill; two granddaughters, Taylor Caudill, Cassidy Caudill; a grandson, Jack Caudill; his sister, Caroletta Brewer (Fred); and his brother, David Caudill (Wanda).



Billy was happiest spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed running the grill at family cookouts, reeling in the big fish, hunting at deer camp with the boys, cheering his daughter's volleyball team to victory, traveling the country in the RV, boating with his loving wife, watching the Colts, and hosting poker games with his friends.



Billy is a baptized child of God. Additionally, throughout his life he was a member of the Amvets, the Masonic Lodge, the Moose Lodge, the American Legion, and the Jaycees.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 10450 S. CR 544 E., Selma, IN 47383 with Pastor Jim Ballenger officiating.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 E. Washington St., Muncie, IN, 47305, and for an hour prior to the service on Wednesday.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary