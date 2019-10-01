|
Bill J. Bousman
Yorktown - Bill J. Bousman, 83, passed away on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on June 24, 1936 in Muncie, the son of William Joseph and Janyce L. (Life) Bousman and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1954. He attended Ball State University and served his country honorably in the US Air Force from 1955-1959. On June 16, 1956 in Muncie, he married his high school sweetheart, Sue Ritchie.
Bill was a rural letter carrier for 41 years and served with the Indiana State Rural Letter Carrier Association as Assistant State Steward for 2 years and State Steward for 9 years. In 1990, he was chosen as one of 35 rural carriers from across the country to train and participate in automated joint studies for Sector Segment (mail forwarded to a section of a route) and Delivery Point Sequence (DPS) mail (mail run on automated machines and put in delivery order). He was a member of University Christian Church and was very passionate about Operation Christmas Child. Bill and his wife, Sue served as co-area coordinators for East Central Indiana with Operation Christmas Child and had volunteered with them for 24 years.
He was an avid antique collector, enjoyed doing genealogical research, camping with his family, and was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of over 63 years, Sue Bousman of Yorktown; four children, Larry David Bousman (wife, Dianne) of Muncie, Keith A. Bousman (wife, Jeanette) of Muncie, Connie Lyon (husband, Shawn) of Findlay, OH and Craig Bousman (wife, Tricia) of St. Pete Beach, FL; fourteen grandchildren, Tiffany Turgeon, Chase Bousman, Jessica Bousman, Justin Bousman, Jeremy Bousman (wife, Erin), Adam Bousman (wife, Julie), Andy Bousman (wife, Mandy), Eric Bousman (wife, Whitney), Michael Bousman, Mackenzie Lyon, Gabrielle Lyon, Noah Lyon, Morgan Sasser (husband, Phil) and Lexie Bousman; fourteen great-grandchildren, with another expected in December; one brother, Larry Bousman (wife, Eula) of Pahrump, NV; one sister, Deborah Haddock of Albany; and one brother-in-law, David Ritchie of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sue Ann Cabbiness.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at University Christian Church, 2400 N. Nebo, Muncie, with Pastor Steve Huddleston officiating. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery, Yorktown, with military honors provided by The United States Air Force.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 3:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 or one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, Bill's family requests that you bring (either to the mortuary or the church) a small toy for a boy or girl (that would fit in a shoebox) or bring a filled shoebox for a child to fulfill his passion for the Operation Christmas Child Ministry. (Go to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operationchristmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box on how to pack your shoebox). Memorial contributions may be directed to University Christian Church for Operation Christmas Child (please make checks payable to: University Christian Church / memo - OCC), 2400 N. Nebo, Muncie, IN 47304.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 1, 2019