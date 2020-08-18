Rev. Bill Ledbetter



No matter how rough may be the way;



No matter how oft I stop to pray;



I'm bound for that city, on that ever-green shore.



No longer "singing" about being "Bound for that City," Rev. Bill Ledbetter completed his journey and arrived on August 16th, while surrounded by his family. Bill was born on April 2nd, 1932 in Overton County, Tennessee to Tillmon and Julia Ledbetter. At eighteen, he married his young wife Dorothy and the two later moved to Anderson, Indiana in 1955, where they raised their six children and began their life-long calling.



Bill's many years in the Freewill Baptist ministry were filled with visiting and supporting others-answering the call of those sick, hospitalized and in need of prayer and encouragement. In the eyes of his family, his ministry was exemplary of a servant's heart, as he often was called from family holidays and functions to answer the call of someone in need. The most memorable sermons were his actions delivered in a language of service, and understood best by those who knew him and loved him. He was a simple man, with a simple message- "salvation."



It has been said, "The measure of a life is not just in its duration but more importantly in its donation." We were blessed to have Dad for many years, and when we, as a family, think of Dad's donation… what he "contributed"… what he "invested" while here in this life… we have much for which we, as a family, are thankful.



We are thankful for the investments of love and devotion that he made in his marriage to his loving wife, our mother, Dorothy;



We are thankful for the investment of Godliness that he made, subsequently affecting the lives of his six children, eighteen grandchildren, and twenty-eight great-grandchildren;



We are thankful for his investment in the Word of God, affecting the lives of so many people… not only members of the church, but all of those in which he poured his life, love and support.



Although we will miss him, we have peace in knowing both the memory and the influence of his life will long remain.



Rev. Bill Ledbetter was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers; four sisters, and beloved son Rick (Rickie D.) Ledbetter.



The Ledbetter family, who continue to journey here, include his loving wife of sixty-nine years, Dorothy, daughter Linda (husband John) of Greenfield, IN; daughter-in-law Cindi (husband Rick) of Kearney, NE; son Ron (wife Sherrie) of Indianapolis, IN; daughter Karen (husband Mark) of Parrish, FL; daughter Becky (husband John) of Indianapolis, IN; son Rex (wife Lynn) of Indianapolis, IN; eighteen grandchildren; and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.



May we all continue to hear in our hearts the voice of Rev. Bill Ledbetter. May we focus daily on love, compassion and forgiveness, while steadfastly remaining "Bound for that City" until we meet "on that evergreen shore."



Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20th, from 4-6 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, Anderson, Indiana. A special celebration of life, love, family and friends will then begin at 6:00 p.m. with Grandson, Rev. Eric Crisp, Grandson Rev. Dustin Bilbrey and Son-in-Law Rev. John Crisp officiating.



A final memorial will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, with visitation from 12-2 p.m., and service following at Hall Funeral Home, Livingston, Tennessee, with final resting at Falling Springs Cemetery, Livingston, Tennessee.









