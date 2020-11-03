Billie F. Rice
Muncie - Billie F. Rice, 80, of Muncie, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Randolph County on May 9, 1940 to the late Eldon Leroy Rockhill and Fern Maxine (Gaddis) Rockhill.
Billie retired from Elico Fabricating. She was a member of the Yorktown Nazarene Church and Busy Homemakers. She married Ronald L. Rice on July 2, 1965.
Billie is survived by daughters, Teresa Baker (Keith), Bea Hornbeck (Clint), and Cindi Harrold (Mike); sisters, Sue Calhoun (Russell), Erma Brenton, Marie Jackson (Gordon), and Marjorie Krueger (Rudy); brother, John Rockhill (Karen); 9 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon Leroy Rockhill and Fern Maxine (Gaddis) Rockhill; husband, Ronald L. Rice; son, Charles F. Rice; and sister, Janel McClellan (Riley).
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Gordon Jackson. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.