Billie Handwerk
Ridgeville - Billie Handwerk, 72, of Ridgeville, IN, passed away Saturday, March 30th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members at her residence. Billie was born in Decatur, IN, on February 24, 1947 a daughter of the late Kathryn (Kline) and Elmer Switzer. Billie was a 1965 graduate of Ohio City Liberty High School and received her LPN from Ball State University in 1977. She was the loving wife of Jerry Handwerk who she happily married on May 11, 1979. Billie was employed by Planned Parenthood/Open Door where she was dedicated to patients until her retirement. She was a very hard working woman who rain or shine never missed a day of work. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting, cooking, baking, country music, watching "Murder She Wrote", her cats, and spending time with her family. Billie is survived by her husband Jerry, son; Tim Johnson (Kathy Amstutz), three daughters; Julie West (husband Craig), Cindy Foster (Barry Ostler), Heather Handwerk (Chad Garland), nine grandchildren; Bengamin West (wife Jessi), Gaberiel West (wife Emily), Courtney West, Alexander West, Zachary Johnson, Kirsten Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Kayla Johnson, Jordan Walters, and three great grandchildren; Cal West, Aiden May, and Elliott Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother; Jim Switzer, and an infant sister; Jackie Switzer. Friends are invited to call Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM and Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12-1 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel. Burial will follow at Lawndale Cemetery Ridgeville, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Muncie ARF due to Billie's love of animals. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 3, 2019