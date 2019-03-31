|
|
Billie R. (Beckett) Moles
- - Billie R. (Beckett) Moles, 70, passed away Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Friday, December 31, 1948, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Raymond C. and Hester Olive (Phillips) Beckett.
Billie was a 1967 graduate of Selma High School.
She had worked as a loan officer for First County Federal Credit Union for many years.
Billie enjoyed her dinner club with her friends and was a member of Selma Christ United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Dean Smith; three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; niece, Deleena McCoy; nephew, Dale (Rebekah) Buffin; great-nieces and nephews, Tricia Linton, Toshia Wilson, Tonnee Wilson, Olivia Buffin, Blaine Buffin, and eleven great-great nieces and nephews.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dixie Smith, and a nephew, Gary J. Buffin.
Services will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Rev. Dennis Rush officiating
Visitation will be at Elm Ridge Funeral Home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.
Entombment will immediately follow the service at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to A.R.F., 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 31, 2019