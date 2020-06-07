Billy C. Phillips
Muncie - Muncie: Billy C. Phillips passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Billy was born in Muncie Indiana to Betty and James G. Phillips on October 31, 1961 attending school at Muncie Central. He entered the Indiana National Guard in 1979 being honorably discharged in 1992. Billy married Cheryl (Miller) Phillips in 1982 and she survives. He worked as a steel fabricator for R. J. Rebar later known as Gerdun Steel for over 20 years.
Surviving Billy are his wife Cheryl; son, Craig L. Phillips; grandson, Craig Phillips Jr,; brother, Richard (Phyllis) Phillips and sister Pam (Randall) Clark. Several nieces and nephews will miss uncle Billy also.
His parents Betty and James preceded him in passing.
Memorial services will be at Parson Mortuary on Friday June12, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Friends may call from 1:30 until the time of the service. Military honors will follow.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Muncie - Muncie: Billy C. Phillips passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Billy was born in Muncie Indiana to Betty and James G. Phillips on October 31, 1961 attending school at Muncie Central. He entered the Indiana National Guard in 1979 being honorably discharged in 1992. Billy married Cheryl (Miller) Phillips in 1982 and she survives. He worked as a steel fabricator for R. J. Rebar later known as Gerdun Steel for over 20 years.
Surviving Billy are his wife Cheryl; son, Craig L. Phillips; grandson, Craig Phillips Jr,; brother, Richard (Phyllis) Phillips and sister Pam (Randall) Clark. Several nieces and nephews will miss uncle Billy also.
His parents Betty and James preceded him in passing.
Memorial services will be at Parson Mortuary on Friday June12, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Friends may call from 1:30 until the time of the service. Military honors will follow.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.