Billy C. Phillips
1961 - 2020
Muncie - Muncie: Billy C. Phillips passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Billy was born in Muncie Indiana to Betty and James G. Phillips on October 31, 1961 attending school at Muncie Central. He entered the Indiana National Guard in 1979 being honorably discharged in 1992. Billy married Cheryl (Miller) Phillips in 1982 and she survives. He worked as a steel fabricator for R. J. Rebar later known as Gerdun Steel for over 20 years.

Surviving Billy are his wife Cheryl; son, Craig L. Phillips; grandson, Craig Phillips Jr,; brother, Richard (Phyllis) Phillips and sister Pam (Randall) Clark. Several nieces and nephews will miss uncle Billy also.

His parents Betty and James preceded him in passing.

Memorial services will be at Parson Mortuary on Friday June12, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Friends may call from 1:30 until the time of the service. Military honors will follow.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
JUN
12
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

