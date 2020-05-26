Services
Billy Gene Brown


1937 - 2020
Billy Gene Brown Obituary
Billy Gene Brown

Muncie - Billy Gene Brown, 83, of Muncie, IN passed away peacefully, late Monday evening, May 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 31, 1937 in Gaston, IN the son of Wayne and Marietta (Brubaker) Brown. He was a graduate of Harrison Township High School.

Billy retired in 1995 after 30 years at Delco Remy of Anderson, but previously working as a farmer, Marhoefer Packing Company of Muncie and RCA Victor of Marion. He enjoyed spending his leisure time traveling, enjoying nature and animals, fishing, campfires, but most of all time with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 40 years, Junice "JJ" (Chamberlain) Brown; a daughter, Nora Huffman Liedeke (husband, Ernest) of Muncie, IN; a brother, Michael Brown of Gaston, IN; a sister, Lana Davis of North Judson, IN; three grandchildren, David Warner (wife, Jeanie) of Muncie, IN, Jason Huffman of Muncie, IN and Aaron Huffman (wife, Ashley) of New Castle, IN; six great grandchildren, Tiffany Warner, Bret Warner, Kayla Huffman, Trevor Huffman, Will Huffman and Nick Huffman; and one great-great grandson, Isaac Warner. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David Brown; a sister, Joyce Watson, a daughter, Penny Brown; a son, Rick Brown; a step-son, Scott Chamberlain; and a nephew, Adam Davis.

Due to the Executive Order by the Governor of Indiana, the family has elected services to be private. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the @ lls.org or St Jude @ stjude.org. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 28, 2020
