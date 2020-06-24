Dr. Billy "Bill" Jack Paschal
Muncie - Dr. Billy "Bill" Jack Paschal, 84, of Muncie, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born November 5, 1935 in Cullman, Alabama, to Jimmy and Grace (McElroy) Paschal. The first in his family to attend college, Bill earned his Bachelor's degree from St. Bernard College in Cullman, AL. He furthered his education by earning a Master's degree from Birmingham Southern College and his PhD from the University of Alabama.
Valuing the power of education, Bill dedicated his life's work to a career as a Professor. He was a Professor of Psychology at the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, AL) for 2 years, University of Miami (Miami, FL) for 6 years, and Ball State University (Muncie, IN) for 32 years. During his career, Bill was active in the American Psychological Society, Fulbright Association, Phi Delta Kappa, and Indian Psychological Association (India). He was the first Ball State professor to receive a Fulbright scholarship, earning a teaching appointment in India. Bill received a second Fulbright scholarship to teach in China. In addition to the Fulbright teaching appointments, he taught two, 6-month terms with an Air Force program in Europe. His wife and children accompanied him on the European assignments, living in Germany, the Netherlands, and Crete. The family explored Europe extensively during these stints, establishing their love of travel. Bill retired from Ball State University as Professor Emeritus in 2000.
An avid reader and historian, Bill had a passion for politics, sports, and newsprint. For decades, he penned letters to the editor as B.J. Paschal on a near daily basis covering a large range of topics. Many newspapers around the country would contact him for an opinioned but thought-provoking editorial. Bill was a member and Elder of Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church.
Bill is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 60 years, Tressie (Smith); three sons, Keith (Xiaohua) of Newport News, VA, William (Heather) of LaGrange, GA, and Derek (Julie) of Glen Ellyn, IL; four grandchildren, Madeline, Alexandra, Andrew, and Claire; and one step grandson, Ruotong. Additional survivors include his siblings: Jane Tucker, Ruth Echols, Betty Earwood, Shirley Galbreath, and Eddy Paschal; several brother/sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Evelyn Tolbert and brothers, Jimmie and Ron Paschal.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, with the funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the funeral in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.