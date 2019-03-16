|
Billy Lee Burden
Muncie - Billy Lee Burden, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Waters Edge in Muncie, Indiana.
He was born on Tuesday, June 20, 1933 in Selma, Indiana, the son of Gilbert and Iola (Bailey) Burden.
Billy proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
He had worked in the heating and air conditioning business for many years.
Billy loved to fish.
He is survived by his sister, Beverly McCreery, and a brother, Richard Burton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Gregory Burden, Robert Burden, and David Burden.
As per Billy's request, cremation will take place and there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 16, 2019