Billy Lee Mullis
1933 - 2020
Billy Lee Mullis

Muncie - Billy Lee Mullis, 87, passed away on September 20, 2020. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on March 18, 1933 to Roberta Sue (Bowen) Mullis.

Billy served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the USS Bristol. He enjoyed bowling and golf and was an avid Cubs fan. He also loved his special fur baby, Mya.

Billy is survived by his sons, Mark Mullis and Kirk Mullis and his daughters, Lisa Baker and Carry Rose (Steve).

Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Sue (Bowen) Mullis and son, Jack Bergdoll.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with memorial services immediately following at 1:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
