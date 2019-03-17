|
Billy Lee Nelson
Eaton - Billy Lee Nelson, 82, of Eaton, passed away March 14, 2019. He was born to the late Charles and Thelma Nelson on May 29, 1936 in Muncie.
He retired from Yellow Freight after 30 years of dedicated workmanship. Billy participated in several championships for both State and National rodeos. He also took the first-ever Sportsman Award. Billy did not know a stranger and was loved by many. He was also a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, and man of God. Billy was a member of True Light Baptist Church and could be found often as their door greeter. Billy was also known for traveling and as a player of the Mace Distributors softball league, a coach for other softball and baseball teams around the area, and a former member of the Muncie Central Bearcats basketball team.
Billy is survived by his wife of 10 years, Brenda Wright Nelson; children: Linda (Greg) Gibson, Kimberly (David) Puckett, Melissa (Bill) Mort, Kristie (Wes) Whited, Debbie (Don) Thompson, Kathy (Mike) Mong, Butch (Fay) Bird, Lori Beaty, and Lessa Finchum; sisters-in-law: Shirley Nelson and Pat (Vollie) Floyd; brothers-in-law, Larry (Barbara) Wright and Dave Weisse; 22 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Nelson; sister-in-law, Sheryl Weisse; and wife in 2007, Barbara Nelson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4-8pm in True Light Baptist Church, 805 N. Country Club Road, Muncie. The Funeral Service will be held the following day, also in the church, at 1pm, with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences: www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 17, 2019