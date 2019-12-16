|
Bob Fleming
Winchester - Bob Fleming, 81, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on January 18, 1938, in Fairmont, WV, to Robert Burton and Evadine (Valentine) Fleming.
Bob worked tool and die at Chevrolet in Muncie and Maul Tech in Winchester. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, watching football and basketball.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue (Miller) Fleming of Winchester; son, Greg (special friend Jo) Fleming of Winchester; daughter, Jane (Jeff) Durst of Madison, IN; four grandchildren, Amber (Jamie) Mixell of Yorktown, Ashley (Ron) Graham of Norfolk, VA, Jarod (Ken Lee) Fleming of Nashville, TN, and Jessica (Ryan) Handy of Marion, IN; and four great grandchildren, Brookleyn Mixell, Wyatt, Graham, River Graham, and Paisley Handy.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert Brook Fleming; sister, Joyce Moore; daughter-in-law, Teresa Fleming; and a son-in-law, Joe Mathias.
Per Bob's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Memorials in Bob's memory can be made to The Shalom Center, 124 E. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394
