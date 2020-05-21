|
|
Bob Sloniker
Albany - Bob Sloniker, age 79, Albany, died Wednesday May 20, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born in Muncie on March 20, 1941, he graduated from Parker High School in 1959. Bob drove a truck for Marsh Supermarkets for over 30 years before retiring in 1999. In earlier years he drove for Borden's Ice Cream. He was a member of Albany Christian Church and a current attendee of Farmland Friends Church. Bob loved to sing and was involved with church choirs and the Muncie Barbershop Chorus. He was a longtime member of Albany Lions Club and was an Albany E.M.S. volunteer for 34 years. He enjoyed bowling, farming, camping, attending tractor shows, tinkering, and participating in Marsh truck rodeos. At one time he was involved with Albany Scout Troop 66.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Kathleen A. Sloniker; son: Kent Sloniker (wife: Brooki), Muncie; daughter: Vanessa Selvey, Albany; 3 step-sons: Adam Wiggington (wife: Carrie), Tipton, Jeff Wiggington (wife: Tammy), and Derek Devine (wife: Anne), Tiffin, OH; 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Emerson & Velma (Gantz) Sloniker, a brother: Richard "Dick" Sloniker, and an infant sister: Lois Jean Sloniker.
Services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Strong Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 1 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Face coverings are encouraged.
Memorials may be sent to Albany Lions Club; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 21 to May 22, 2020