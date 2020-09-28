Bobbie Jo Rains
Parker City - Bobbie Jo Rains, 34, joined our Heavenly Father in gaining her angel wings on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by family.
She was born on January 11, 1986 in Winchester, the daughter of Gregory Rains and Lisa (Hobley) Welling and graduated from Monroe Central JR/SR High School in 2004. She attended Ivy Tech Community College.
Bobbie continuously took care of her grandfather and grandmother during their health decline. During the most difficult times of her life, she became a leader to those who were suffering with any of life's daily struggles.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, books, animals, art, and helping anyone in need. She found comfort and peace through all genres of music.
Surviving are her children, Preston Erwin, Pierceton Erwin and Laney Riley; her parents, Lisa (Hobley) Welling and Darrell Welling of Farmland, Gregory Rains of Parker City; sisters, Shonna Fish (husband, Thomas Fish) of Payson, UT, Sophia Hobley of Phoenix, AZ and Shana Welling of Farmland; brother, Jade Sunday of Winchester; nieces, Cheyenne Smith and Taylor Smith of Payson, UT and nephew, Xaiden Rains of Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas Rains; grandfather, Richard Rains; grandmother, Mary Catherine (Conley) Rains; grandmother, Marjorie (Segraves) Hobley; grandfather, Stewart Hobley; uncle, Brian Rains; and cousin, Ryan Hobley.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Milton Wilson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Buena Vista Cemetery, 5434 W. County Road 300 South, near Farmland.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.