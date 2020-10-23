Bobby Eugene King, II
Muncie - Bobby Eugene King, II, 54, passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 10, 1966 in Muncie, the son of Bobby Eugene King and Wilma Jean (Lowhorn) King. Bobby attended Cowan Schools and Ivy Tech Community College. On September 26, 1987 in Muncie, he married the love of his life, Tina F. Jones.
Bobby loved his wife and his children and loved to cook and spend time with family around the dinner table. He enjoyed being in the garage working on different projects. His most recent being his 1955 Chevy Bel Air Hot Rod. Bobby also enjoyed taking his Harley for a ride. His Saturday's were spent with his Dad at Flea Markets looking for collectable antiques.
Bobby always enjoyed getting ready for the holidays and he was most excited for the 4th of July and Halloween. He was hardworking, a "man of all trades" and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends and neighbors.
He worked for Indiana Steel and Wire and Aqua Bounty and was a member of the Steelworkers Union.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Tina F. King of Muncie; two daughters, Ashley Ewing (Quincy) of Muncie and Natasha King (fiancé, Brandin Herniak) of Muncie; five grandchildren, La'Saiha, Aliviana and Alisana Ewing, Sophia and Nola Herniak; his father, Bobby Eugene King of Muncie; and one sister, Kathy Chandler of Muncie;
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Jean King on October 13, 2020 and two infant grandchildren, Gracelynn and Shiloh.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with John Foster officiating. Cremation will take place following services.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S. Franklin Street, New Ulm, MN 56073 or online at www.LCFAmerica.org
or the American Diabetes Association
, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or online at www.diabetes.org
.
