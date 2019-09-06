|
|
Bobby "Bob" G. Gunter, 73, of Farmland, Indiana, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019, in Fort Recovery, Ohio, while attending an annual swap meet, something he loved.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, October 4, 1945, the son of Roy and Maxine (Campbell) Gunter. Bob was raised in Tennessee and then came to Indiana as a young man. He attended York High School, then served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 and was a Vietnam War Veteran. After returning to Muncie, Indiana, he worked at Coca-Cola, Marhoffers, and MITS where he retired. Bob owned and operated B & J Used Furniture with his wife for twenty years but had been in the furniture business for over forty years. He never met a stranger, and enjoyed many activities throughout his years including bowling, golfing, horseback riding, coon hunting and shooting pool.
Bob and his wife, Janie, enjoyed going to flea markets, antique malls, and auctions. Nathan Rose (Knucklehead), his grandson, was his world and he enjoyed spending time with him fishing, hunting, and trap shooting. Bob was a member of the Farmland Conservation Club, Monroe Conservation Club, Farmland American Legion, the Matthews Gun Club and enjoyed spending time with all his friends at the "Bus." He had also donated to several organizations.
Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Janie Gunter, Farmland, Indiana; daughter, Christina "Tina" Rose, Muncie, Indiana; grandson, Nathan Rose (father, Bob Rose), Yorktown, Indiana; brother, Jerry (Irene) Wright; and sister, Joyce (Ernie) Messer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Clay Wright; one brother, Bill Gunter; granddaughter, Megan Marker; and two nephews, Billy Gunter and Bobby Cross.
Graveside services for Bob will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Veterans of Delaware County.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 6, 2019