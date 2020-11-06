Bobby (Bob) Gene Lewis
Bobby (Bob) Gene Lewis passed away peacefully from a short illness on November 5, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Kingston, West Virginia on November 6th, 1945. As a boy, he grew up exploring the wilderness of the Appalachian Mountains and learning about every rock, fish, tree, and animal he could. While Bob's education was short, his intelligence and knowledge of the world around him was vast. His ability to learn quickly and work hard would follow him throughout his life.
As an adult, his travels eventually brought him to Muncie, Indiana. He worked his way up from a laborer to tool room supervisor with Ontario Corporation, working 43 years total in the aerospace industry. During his retirement he enjoyed wood carving, gardening, fishing at Dale Hollow Lake, baking, bird watching with his wife and caring for his beloved hunting dog, Buckaroo. He could answer most of the questions on Jeopardy and was able to fix just about anything that came his way. He loved to mow grass, weed his garden, tell stories, discuss politics, wear his favorite Carhart and West Virginia hats, and take the dog for a ride in his truck. Bob enjoyed the quietness of the country and loved spending time at home.
Bob was a family man and spent most of his life working hard and sacrificing so that they could have whatever they needed. He enjoyed afternoon car rides and steak dinners at Texas Roadhouse with his wife. He often sent baskets of homegrown vegetables home with his daughter and he enjoyed spending time fishing with his son. Some of the last statements he made were about how proud he was of his family. He was loved dearly.
Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jayne Ann Lewis, Modoc IN, daughter Lindsy Lewis (Daniel Jacobs) of Noblesville IN, step-grandchildren Liam and Kael Jacobs, son Andrew Lewis of Louisville, KY, Dreama Bragg and Gail Shepard of WV, Olive Cleo Jordan of PA, and Holly D. Lewis of NY.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dolly Dove Lewis Dick, grandparents Elijah Lewis Sr. and Eva Dolphy Lewis, mother -and-father in law Marion and Marjorie Conquest, several aunts and uncles, and best friend Michael Staggs.
He is also kept in special memory by his brother-and-sister in law John and Vicki Conquest, Losantville IN, and life-long friends Bob Morris, Kenny Donovan, Greg Cox, Rick Atchley, and Bob Tucker.
We believe Bob was greeted at the gates by family, friends, and three cherished hunting dogs, Sissy, Buck Henry and Riley Sam.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie, IN for immediate family and close friends only.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at IU Health Hospice Muncie for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made online to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Elm Ridge Funeral home has ben entrusted with Bob's arrangements. Online condolences to the family can be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
. Fishermen are also welcomed to cast a line in Bob's honor. He hopes you catch the big one!