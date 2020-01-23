|
|
Bobby L. Pirtle Sr.
Bobby L. Pirtle Sr. 76, went home to be with the Lord on January 17,2020. Bobby was born on January 13,1944 to John Calbot Pirtle and Katie Mae Tatum Pirtle. He was a graduate from Fayette County Training school and Tennessee State A&I University. Bobby worked and retired from USDA as a soil conservationist. He also served as a Gideon and a 33 degree Mason. Bobby loved being with his family and listening to the Williams Brothers.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Toni Douglas Pirtle, two sons Bobby Pirtle Jr. Indianapolis, Indiana, Dr Stephen (Dr Valencia) Pirtle, Blythville, Arkansas, one daughter Stephenie (Demetris) Harris Jacksonville, Florida, one bonus son Douglas Stahl, Muncie, Indiana, one bonus daughter Michele Foster, Henderson, Tennessee. Seven grandchildren, six bonus grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Three brothers and two sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins along with a special friend Diane Doucette and one special sister in law Eddie Mae Pirtle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Services will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:00 at Northside United Methodist church, Jackson, Tennessee. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory, Muncie, Indiana. Services are entrusted to Mercer Brothers Funeral Home 501 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr, Jackson, Tennessee.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020