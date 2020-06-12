Bon I. Funkhouser
1999 - 2020
Bon I. Funkhouser

Redkey - Bon I. Funkhouser, 20, of Redkey, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at his residence. Bon was born in Muncie, IN, on June 23, 1999, a son of Gina Christal and the late Lynn I. Funkhouser. Bon attended Blackford County High School. He attended "Brianna's Hope", "The Hope House", and "Celebrate Recovery". He worshipped at the Light House Church in Hartford City, IN. Bon was a kind-hearted young man who loved people, spending time with his family and friends, and listening to music. Bon is survived by his mother Gina Christal, her husband; Cody Moore, brother Robbie Funkhouser, sister Kalynn Funkhouser, brother Jayveon McPhaull, his grandparents; Jean Burris (Glen Ohmit), Connie Christal, Jim and Deborah Funkhouser, uncle; Lee Funkhouser (Nicole Yates), aunt; Teresa Elmore, aunt; Shelia Couch, aunt Saundra Stevenson uncle and aunt; Charles and Beth Watkins, uncles; Walter Towery and Johnny Christal, and aunts; April Christal and Shirley Towery, aunt and uncle; Deerinda and Lennie Low, aunt and uncle; Phil and Norma Funkhouser, uncles; Bobby and Steve Wright, and various family-friends and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Lynn I. Funkhouser, uncle James Patton, and Fiancé' Kiera. Friends are invited to call Monday, June 15, 2020 from 1-3 PM at the Redkey United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Randy Davis and Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery, Redkey, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "A Better Life Brianna's Hope", "The Hope House", and "Celebrate Recovery". Please be assured that for your health & safety all CDC, Government and Local Health Department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, social distancing is clearly marked, hand washing stations and sanitizers available, extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Redkey United Methodist Church
JUN
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Redkey United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
(765) 369-2016
