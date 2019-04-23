Bonnetta JoAnn Keppler



Muncie - Bonnetta JoAnn Keppler, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



She was born in Muncie on January 11, 1944, the daughter of Hoy and Mary (Parris) Fourthman and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1962 and married the love of her life, Jack M. Keppler Jr. in 1965. Shortly after their family grew with children, Mary Meressa (Keppler) Smith (husband, Stacey), Jason Keppler and Courtney A. Keppler (Darren Taylor).



Bonnie was mostly a homemaker, but did work occasionally. She was a real estate agent, a receptionist and worked retail.



Bonnie loved to get away! The ocean called her often, mostly to Gulf Shores, Alabama. Many family vacations happened there. She loved to read and snuggle with grandchildren while watching the latest movies.



Also surviving are ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her brother, William H. Fourthman; and her parents.



Services for Bonnetta will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Family and friends may call from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the mortuary.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 50 East 91st. Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.