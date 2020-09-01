Bonnie "Sue" Cozat
Muncie - Bonnie "Sue" Cozat, age 77, passed away at Signature Healthcare of Muncie on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born January 16, 1943 to Alonzo Runkel Jr. and Marcella (McNeal) Abrell. She was raised by her Mom and Step-father, Jimmy, after her father passed away. Sue married Paul Cozat, and he passed away in 2016.
Sue was an avid collector of all things Elvis. She loved playing games, especially Bingo. Sue loved to dance and shop, and was thrilled to spend time with her granddaughter, Angel.
She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Schreck; sister, LuAnn (Gordon) Stiffler; granddaughter, Angel (Jonathon) Tuttle; and several nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents; daughter, Melissa Ramey; son-in-law, Phillip Schreck; and brother, Charles Runkel.
Per the family's wishes, cremation will take place. A private burial will take place at a later date at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
