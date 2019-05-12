Bonnie Lee (Cluck) Tarnow



Muncie - Bonnie Lee (Cluck) Tarnow, a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and quilter, passed away suddenly and quietly on Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 in Hutchinson, MN. Born August 5, 1933, in Herrin, Illinois, Bonnie was the daughter of Emeral D. Cluck and Velma W. (Jacobs) Cluck. Bonnie graduated from Johnston City High School in 1951. She worked for E. Blankenship & Co. prior to marrying Jimmie Don Bowlin of Elkville, IL, July 30, 1954. Jim and Bonnie moved to Chicago in 1958. Bonnie and Jim were parents to Katherine K. Watson (Gregg), Jimmie D. Bowlin, Jr (Elizabeth), and Donna B. Will (Anthony). In addition to tending her home, where she brought up her children, Bonnie worked part time. The family moved from the Chicago area to Muncie, IN in 1971. Bonnie worked full time at Ball State University, first in the nursing department and later in the anthropology department. After her divorce from Jim in 1980, she filled her spare time with travel, friends, and quilting. Bonnie married Walter (Bud) Tarnow in 1991. They enjoyed traveling and being part of the Good Sam travel club as well as visiting with friends and family. Bonnie was also devout in her faith, as she was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, where she enjoyed Caleb's Kin and Sunday School. She enjoyed body recall exercise class, auditing classes at Ball State, and other community education classes. A creative woman, Bonnie loved quilting and she blessed many people with her handiwork.



Bonnie leaves a wonderful legacy of family. She had four grandchildren: Thomas Watson (Claire), Timothy Watson, Joseph Bowlin (Molly) and Katherine (Katie)Bowlin (engaged to Jake). She was also a great-grandmother to 7: Noah, Liam, Declan, Jonah and Quinn Watson and Jayden and Macey Bowlin.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her 1st husband Jim Bowlin and 2nd husband Walter Tarnow; mother and father, Velma and Emeral Cluck; brothers Frank, Kenneth, Perry, and Denny along with sisters-in-law Dorothy (Frank) and Dean (Kenneth) Cluck; and great-grandson Noah Watson.



The family has designated BI-LO Charities Children's Cancer Center, 900 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 in memory of Noah Watson.



Calling for Bonnie will be from noon - 2 pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with her funeral following at 2:00pm. Interment will be at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.



Grace Baptist, 6401 W River Rd, Muncie, IN 47304 is hosting a meal for family and friends afterward.



