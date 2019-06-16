|
Bonnie Scott
Yorktown - Bonnie E. Scott, 93, passed away peacefully at Yorktown Manor Health Care on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Bonnie was born on February 5, 1926 to Rainey and Daniel Logan in Burkesville, Kentucky. Bonnie loved her family and cooking was her way of loving them the best.
Surviving Bonnie are her children, Regina Gibson and Patty (Melvin) Rouse; sisters, Ruby Riddle, Shirley Beagle and Betty Logan; seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, twelve great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Clyde Scott; parents, Daniel and Rainey Logan; one son, Reid Scott; son-in-law, Bob Gibson; siblings, Paul Logan, James Logan, Mallie Roach and Dean Haupt; three brothers-in-law, one great and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dewayne Loveless officiating. Friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial Will Follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie.
Published in The Star Press on June 16, 2019