Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Scott


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie Scott Obituary
Bonnie Scott

Yorktown - Bonnie E. Scott, 93, passed away peacefully at Yorktown Manor Health Care on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Bonnie was born on February 5, 1926 to Rainey and Daniel Logan in Burkesville, Kentucky. Bonnie loved her family and cooking was her way of loving them the best.

Surviving Bonnie are her children, Regina Gibson and Patty (Melvin) Rouse; sisters, Ruby Riddle, Shirley Beagle and Betty Logan; seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, twelve great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Clyde Scott; parents, Daniel and Rainey Logan; one son, Reid Scott; son-in-law, Bob Gibson; siblings, Paul Logan, James Logan, Mallie Roach and Dean Haupt; three brothers-in-law, one great and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dewayne Loveless officiating. Friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial Will Follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now