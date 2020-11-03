Bradley James Chappell



Bradley James Chappell passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Bradley was born on Apirl 5, 1987 in Muncie, IN to Eddie and DeAnna Chappell. He graduated from Muncie Southside HS in 2006. Bradley loved cooking with his daughter, Adrianna and building LEGO's with his son, Bradley. He loved the Minnesota Vikings and was an avid sports fan. Bradley also worked at MITS as a driver. Bradley is survived by his parents, Eddie & DeAnna Chappell; his sister, Jasmine; his daughter, Adrianna; his son, Bradley and his mother, Jennifer; his grandmother, Mrs. Shirley Dixon; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. Bradley was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold Dixon; aunt, Denise Havens; uncle, Derek Dixon; paternal grandparents, Claude & Beatrice Chappell; and uncle, Michael Young. A private service will be held. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.









