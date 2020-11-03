1/1
Bradley James Chappell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley James Chappell

Bradley James Chappell passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Bradley was born on Apirl 5, 1987 in Muncie, IN to Eddie and DeAnna Chappell. He graduated from Muncie Southside HS in 2006. Bradley loved cooking with his daughter, Adrianna and building LEGO's with his son, Bradley. He loved the Minnesota Vikings and was an avid sports fan. Bradley also worked at MITS as a driver. Bradley is survived by his parents, Eddie & DeAnna Chappell; his sister, Jasmine; his daughter, Adrianna; his son, Bradley and his mother, Jennifer; his grandmother, Mrs. Shirley Dixon; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. Bradley was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold Dixon; aunt, Denise Havens; uncle, Derek Dixon; paternal grandparents, Claude & Beatrice Chappell; and uncle, Michael Young. A private service will be held. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved