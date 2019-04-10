|
Bradley Scott Hammer
Indianapolis - Bradley Scott Hammer, 50, of Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1968 to Richard and Kathleen (Holmes) Hammer in Muncie.
Brad started working for Cintas in Muncie before moving to their Indianapolis location. He worked as their Plant Manager and then as their Safety & Health Coordinator for a total of 30 years. He was an avid sports fan and could always be found rooting on the Seattle Seahawks as well as Notre Dame.
Brad is survived by his parents, Richard and Kathleen Hammer; sister, Sherri (Rusty) Dreher; companion, Rosa Johnson; nieces: Shelby Logan and Kelsey Logan; 3 cousins; an aunt; an uncle; and his beloved cat.
Visitations will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, as well as on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, also within the Funeral Home, at 11:00 am with Pastor Chris Nelson presiding. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 10, 2019