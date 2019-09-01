|
Bren Michael Bright
Fishers - Bren Michael Bright, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
He was born on August 10, 1994 in Indianapolis, the son of Derick M. and Shawnee K. (Baker) Bright. Bren attended Wes-Del High School.
He worked as a landscaper which fueled his love for being outside. He loved being with his family and his 2 dogs, Nala and Huncho. Bren also loved music, sports and especially the Pacers.
Bren is survived by his father, Derick Bright (wife, Heather) of Muncie; his mother, Shawnee Kaszynski of Fishers; four siblings, Ella and Marcus Bright of Muncie, Leo and Alec Kaszynski of Fishers; grandparents, Darrell and Teri Bright of Muncie, Jeanna Bozell of Fishers, Curt Baker of Lafayette, and Rod and Stephany Huffman of Selma; aunts, Sara Rogers (husband, Tom) of Muncie and Robin Baker of Fishers; uncle, Brandon Baker (Rachel Eggmeyer) of New Whiteland; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by two infant sisters, Mia and Madzia Kaszynski.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie with Rev. Mark Ellcessor officiating. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 or one hour prior to services on Thursday.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 1, 2019