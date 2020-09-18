1/
Brenda (Anderson) Pyle
Brenda (Anderson) Pyle

Muncie - On Thursday, September 10th, 2020, Brenda (Anderson) Pyle passed away at the age of 77, after succumbing to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Brenda was born on March 25, 1943 in Winchester to Dale and Marjorie (Bailey) Anderson. Brenda attended Elkhart University after graduating from Desoto High in 1961. On June 5th, 1965 she married Roy M. (Marty) Pyle. They resided in Ortonville, MI, where they raised their sons, Jon and Tom.

Brenda enjoyed a career as a legal secretary. In her spare time, she loved sewing, quilting, crocheting, and knitting. In retirement, Brenda continued to quilt and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In 2015, Brenda moved back to Muncie to be near family.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Dale, stepmother Ann (Miller), mother Marjorie, stepfather Oscar Shook, and brother Max (Brenda Gayle). She is survived by her sons, Jon (Kristen) and Tom (Kathy); grandchildren Ashley, Mabel, and Josie; sisters Carol, Janie, Berta (Dar); brothers Joe (Becky) and Randy (Debbie) and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at michaeljfox.org.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
