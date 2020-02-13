|
Brenda S. Thornburg
Muncie - Brenda S. Thornburg, 75, of Muncie, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 13, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on Tuesday, January 16, 1945 to the late Earl Roser and Christine (Green) Roser.
Brenda was a lifelong resident of the Muncie area. She graduated from Yorktown High School in 1963. She married Mikel Thornburg on November 15, 1963 and they shared fifty-six wonderful years together. They raised three daughters in the Yorktown Schools. Brenda attended Garden of Gethsemane in Muncie. Brenda worked for fifteen years as a hairdresser. She did hair for all her friends and family. She also worked for twenty-three years at Warner Gear/Borg Warner until she retired in 2005.
Brenda loved watching football on Sundays. She loved to travel, and vacationed with her family in Myrtle Beach. Brenda loved the holidays. She loved the 4th of July, and decorating the house for Christmas. She enjoyed being at the pool on weekends with her friends and family. Brenda loved her grandchildren, and went to all of their sporting events. She was loved by all and will be missed.
Survivors include her husband, Mikel; three daughters, Mindy (Mark) Kennedy, Marty (Jeff) Adkins, and Melissa (Jeff) Clark; grandchildren, Chase, Quinn, and Carter Kennedy, Kelly Tucker, Mikel Adkins, and Ethan Clark; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Caitlynn, Avery, and Aubrey; and several nieces and nephews.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Patty Thomas.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: I.U. Health Hospice, 2401 West University Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020