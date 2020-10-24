Brenda Sue Applegate
Yorktown - Brenda Sue Applegate, age 77, of Yorktown, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Brenda was born August 25, 1943 in Muncie, Indiana, to John Hough and Dorothy (Conn) Clark. She grew up in Yorktown and graduated from Yorktown High School. Brenda married Garry Applegate on September 9, 1961, and they shared a wonderful life with two children and four grandchildren.
Brenda attended Cammack United Methodist Church. She loved painting, crafting, and cooking. Brenda worked first for the school's cafeteria. She then began working in the Clerk/Treasurer office and worked over twenty years for the Town of Yorktown. She helped organize the Yorktown Alumni Association reunions. Her favorite thing was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Brenda was deeply loved and will be missed.
Brenda is survived by her husband of fifty nine years, Garry Applegate; son, Todd Applegate (wife, Deborah); and daughter, Joy Smith; grandsons, Eric Applegate (wife, Samantha), Austin Applegate, and Zachary Jordan (girlfriend, Logan Masters); granddaughter, Charlee Patterson; two special sons-in-law, Tim Jordan and Brady Patterson; and several nieces and nephews.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers Frank Hough, Johnny Ray Hough, Larry Hough and Randy Hough.
A public visitation for Brenda will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Private burial will occur Monday, October 26, 2020 at Yorktown Cemetery, Yorktown, Indiana 47396, following the service.
Contributions in Brenda's memory may be made to Cammack United Methodist Church, 1901 North Cammack Street, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mask is required. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
for the Applegate family.