Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service
229 S Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46015
(765) 643-7474
Brent Ryan Holland

Brent Ryan Holland Obituary
Brent Ryan Holland

August 12, 1972-February 3, 2020

Brent Ryan Holland, 47, of Anderson died February 3, 2020 at Community Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born August 12, 1972, in Anderson the son of Donnie L. Holland and Julie (Gullett) Eltzroth.

Brent was a firefighter and president of the Madison County Council. He was a rental property owner and honorary member of Indiana 151 National Guard Rangers.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tonya (Savia) Holland of Anderson, whom he married March 14, 1999 in Hawaii; two sons, Jesse Holland and Shane Holland both of Anderson; father and stepmother, Donnie (Kristine) Holland of Anderson; mother; Julie (Charlie) Eltzroth of Dunkirk; grandmother, Barbara Givan; father-in-law, Steve Savia; siblings, Alicia Aynes of Pendleton; Bo Tipton; Shawn Tipton, Sarah Miller, Connie Burress (Ray) Herbert; Kayla (Scott) Melton; brother-in-law, Tony Savia; aunts & uncles, Linda (Oden) Cebada; Sherry (Tom) Weaver; David (Peggy) Gullett; Geraldine (Dennis) Crouch; several nieces and nephews.

Brent was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clyde & Reba Holland and Dave Givan; maternal grandparents, Pat & Woody Gullett; three uncles, Ernest Holland, Doug Gullett and Larry Gullett.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bethany Christian Church with Pastor Tim Bailey of Connection Pointe officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Anderson Fire Department Dive Team or the .

Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
