Brent Waters
Muncie - Brent Arnold Waters, 86, of Muncie moved to his permanent address in Heaven on Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1933, in Fidelity, Kentucky the son of Henley and Lillie (Ledbetter) Waters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 46 years, Imogene Shannon Waters, two sons, Jerry Waters and Lynn Waters; brothers Simon, Goldman, Phillip, Dakota, Bobby, Ronald and Fleanor Waters as well as a sister, Laura Mullin.
Brent worked for Marhoefer Packing Company for 25 years, and was president of Waters Construction until retirement. He became ordained deacon at Westside United Baptist Church on April 19, 1959, and served there as lifelong choir leader. Brent was a founding member of the Lifeboat Quartet, sang on WERK Radio on Sunday mornings for 13 years, and traveled across many states spreading the gospel through song. He enjoyed gardening, listening to bluegrass music, sitting on the porch, feeding the birds, and meeting his buddies at Macs for breakfast. Most importantly Brent loved to tell everyone how he took off the old coat and put on the new.
Brent is survived by two sons, Logan Waters (Judy) of Muncie and Larry Waters (Deborah) of Springport, two daughters, Sharolyn Coffey (Glenn) of Ingalls and Melissa Flick (Don) of Muncie, 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth Carroll, Amanda Gray, Jordan Waters, Brent Waters, Desta Lovell, Shane Waters, Josh Waters, Dalton Waters, Mahalia Flick, Valorie Flick, and Laura Waters, 10 great grandchildren, Kirstin, Kimberly, Clayton, Emma, Demi, Kayleah, Dade, Houston, Dawson, and Lincoln, brothers, John Watters (Rachel) of Kentucky, Dallas Watters of Tennessee, Don Watters (Charlotte) of Daleville, David Watters (Wilma) of Daleville, Jimmy Waters (Bonnie) of Kentucky; sisters, Corina Levell and Louise Spradlin of Daleville.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Westside United Baptist Church 3021 W. Cornbread road Muncie, IN 47302 with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunderland Cemetery at Yorktown. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Westside United Baptist Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
Published in The Star Press on July 12, 2019