Brian Elliott
Muncie - Brian William Elliott, 56, born in Muncie, Indiana on June 8, 1963 to Gordon and Jacquelyn Sue Elliott, passed away suddenly February 11, 2020. He was a graduate of Yorktown High School class of 1981 before going on to Ball State University. He was a Director of Transportation for Yorktown school system. He then joined and retired from Delaware County Sheriff Office after 22 years. Most recently, he was working with R&L Carriers. Brian was a member of Whitney Lodge #229, as well as the Scottish Rite of Indianapolis and was a Shriner for a number of years. Brian was larger than life, and could usually be found at Starbucks enjoying his ice tea. He loved bike races, Green Bay Packer's games, attending NASCAR events. Above all, Brian loved spending time with his family and friends.
Brian is survived by his mother, Sue Elliott; Sister, Susan Elliott; Special Friends, Courtney Marvin and the Gary Marvin Family, Ashley Davis Family, Steve Aul and Greg Ellison.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Elliott; Grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Earl Elliott, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Debord; Uncle, Robert Debord; Aunt, Louise Shaffer.
Visitation for Brian will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Services will follow at 2 p.m. with burial at Elm Ridge. Pastor Rory Bond will officiate.
Donations can be made in Brian's memory to Riley Hospital for Children, ARF of Muncie or the Diabetes Association of America.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020