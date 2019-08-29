|
Brian Lee "Casper" Nolley
- - Brian Lee "Casper" Nolley, 50, beloved brother and friend, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas as the result of a motorcycle accident.
He was born June 28, 1969, in Muncie to Donna Jean (Eoff) Dowden and was adopted as a youngster by Gary B. Nolley.
Brian attended St. Lawrence and graduated from Southside High School. He was a U.S. Army PFC soldier and served during Desert Storm. Upon an honorable discharge from the Army, Brian returned home and resided in Muncie. He moved in 2008 to Houston, Texas when he partnered with his friend since 2nd grade, William C. Estep (Michelle), in B & C Cable as a Telecommunications Engineer.
Brian was proceeded in death by his mother, Donna Jean (Eoff) Kelly Dowden Nolley; his father, and step-father, Gary B. Nolley; several aunts, uncles and cousins and friend/father figure, Lester Crum, and friend/mother figure Joyce (Shipley) Crum Frank.
He is much loved and will be sorely missed by those who survive him, special friend and long-time partner, Ginger M. Crum--mother of Brian's daughter, Brianna Nolley; siblings: Michael L. Kelly (Carol)-Daleville, Colleen A. Kelly-Muncie, Mary B. Kelly-New York, Patricia K. Saunders (Karl)-Virginia and Shawn Kelly-Missouri; step-siblings: Stephanie Nolley-Washington; Karen Brand, Julie Schoeff, and David Nolley-all of Muncie; nephews and nieces: C. Aaron Hittson (Amanda),C. Michelle Ayala, Carrie B. and Cristina D. Hittson, Staci Carter-Kelly (Jen), Christa Warthling (Todd), Rob Mixon (Kate), and William J. Kelly (Brittney) Eric Kelly, Grant Kelly (Casey), Logan and Charles Crum; grand-nephew and nieces, Craig Marcoux (Shaquia), Kyah Fuatavai (Anthony), Sienna Craig, and Jade Anderson; a friend/ brother-in- law, Chris Crum (Traci Robbins), along with a host of Army buddies, CATV Associates, Kinfolk family in Texas, and many other friends across the globe.
Graveside services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Military Honors performed by the United States Army and the Veterans of Delaware County.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 29, 2019