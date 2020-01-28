|
Brian S. Crawford
Muncie - Brian S. Crawford, 26, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on October 29, 1993 the son of Jesse Crawford, Jr. and Stephanie Mapes. He was a graduate of Muncie Southside High School and worked as a painter for his father's company.
Brian is survived by his parents; father, Jesse Crawford, Jr. (wife, Barb), his mother, Stephanie Mapes; his wife, Karli Crawford; grandparents, Harry and Shirley Mapes; step brothers, Daniel Beeman and Eric Lovell; step sister, Raeanne Lovell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding Brian in death was a brother, Kevin Kirkwood; his grandfather, Jesse S. Crawford, Sr.; and his grandmother, Wilma Crawford.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Noon on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor James McCowan officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o The Meeks Mortuary, 415 E. Washington Street, Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020