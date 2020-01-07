Services
Brock Andrew Johnson

Brock Andrew Johnson Obituary
Brock Andrew Johnson

Muncie - Brock Andrew Johnson, 32, of Muncie, passed away Friday evening, January 3, 2020. He was born April 27, 1987 in Muncie and was the son of the late David Allen and Danielle LeeAnn (Fears) Johnson.

Brock was a loving son, grandson, brother and proud father. He enjoyed being outdoors and was a very adventurous person. Brock was very artistic, he loved music and walking in the White River.

Brock is survived by his three children Hunter S. Johnson, Macie D. Johnson and Cali R. Johnson all of Muncie; his companion Skyla Sylvester; two sisters Brandi Johnson (Henry Cook) and Alyssa Renae Armantrout both of Muncie; maternal grandmother Carolyn Cummins (Perry) of Muncie; several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his uncle Larry Brannon Jr.

Funeral Services for Brock will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
