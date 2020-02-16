|
|
Bronie Gregory
Sevierville - Bronie Gregory, 75, Sevierville, Tennessee, previously of Muncie, passed away at 10:09 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born January 22, 1945, in Whitley City, Kentucky, to Thomas and Lona (Coffey) Gregory. On July 29, 1997, he married Julie A. Mason, in Crossville, Tennessee, and she survives.
Bronie graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1963. He attended Indiana Business College and graduated from the Indiana Police Academy. He served on the Muncie Police Department from 1970 to 1998, retiring as a sergeant. He had a passion for old cars and loved working on them.
In addition to his wife, Julie Gregory, he is survived by his children, Alan (Tina) Gregory, Rich (Tracey) Gregory, Breanna Gregory and Shelby (Ben) Wilber; grandchildren, Spencer Gregory, Carter Gregory and Ben Wilber III; sisters, Betty Jones and Ina (Ron) Deeds; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray, Austin and Don Gregory; and sister, Lona Mae Pittman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Paul Sutherland officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Bronie's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020