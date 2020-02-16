Services
Shirley & Stout - Lincoln Road Chapel
1315 West Lincoln Road
Kokomo, IN 46902
(765) 453-4400
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Shirley & Stout - Lincoln Road Chapel
1315 West Lincoln Road
Kokomo, IN 46902
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Shirley & Stout - Lincoln Road Chapel
1315 West Lincoln Road
Kokomo, IN 46902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bronie Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bronie Gregory


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bronie Gregory Obituary
Bronie Gregory

Sevierville - Bronie Gregory, 75, Sevierville, Tennessee, previously of Muncie, passed away at 10:09 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born January 22, 1945, in Whitley City, Kentucky, to Thomas and Lona (Coffey) Gregory. On July 29, 1997, he married Julie A. Mason, in Crossville, Tennessee, and she survives.

Bronie graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1963. He attended Indiana Business College and graduated from the Indiana Police Academy. He served on the Muncie Police Department from 1970 to 1998, retiring as a sergeant. He had a passion for old cars and loved working on them.

In addition to his wife, Julie Gregory, he is survived by his children, Alan (Tina) Gregory, Rich (Tracey) Gregory, Breanna Gregory and Shelby (Ben) Wilber; grandchildren, Spencer Gregory, Carter Gregory and Ben Wilber III; sisters, Betty Jones and Ina (Ron) Deeds; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray, Austin and Don Gregory; and sister, Lona Mae Pittman.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Paul Sutherland officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Bronie's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bronie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -