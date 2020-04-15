|
Bruce A. Teague
Bruce A. Teague was called from labor to reward on Thursday, April 9, 2020, with the love of his life by side, his wife Kay.
Bruce (A.K.A Butch), had a larger than life personality that was contagious. He never met a stranger and his wit was only matched by his giving heart. Bruce loved a good joke, westerns,sports, family and friends but most importantly The Lord!
Bruce gave his life to Christ at an early age. He was anactive member of Bethel AME Church in Noblesville. One of the things he loved most was playing Santa Clause for the children of Bethel.
He graduated from Madison Heights High School in 1978, attended Indiana State and Tennessee State Universities. Bruce also served in the United States Navy.
Bruce was employed by Borg Warner in Muncie for 25+ years and Keihin in Greenfield for 6+ years where he made numerous friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Kay Teague (Indianapolis), step daughter Brianne Williams (Indianapolis), his loving mother Gloria Granger (Anderson), three brothers; Michael Teague (Anderson), Christopher Teague (Anderson) and Sidney (Myra) Teague (Muncie), and one sister Melody (Leon) Williams (California) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his Daughter Natalie Teague, Father Lucius Teague,Stepfather Robert Granger, a special Aunt Patricia Braden, Grandparents Lucius Teague, Sr., Essie Teague and Clayton and Isabel Simpson and Ernest Olden.
The family will receive visitors through a Processionof Love at Bethel AME Church-Noblesville on Saturday, April 18th from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Please remain in your cars and you will be directed through the procession. Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel AME Church - Noblesville, 17777 Little Chicago Road, Noblesville, IN. Service entrusted to Glazebrooks Funeral Services.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020