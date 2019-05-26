|
Bruce Partner
Muncie - Bruce Partner died peacefully and surrounded by family at Bailey Family Center for Caring, from the effects of a stroke he suffered 13 months ago.
Born in Anderson, Indiana, in 1936, Bruce moved to St. Augustine, Florida, in 2001 after a career of teaching mathematics to college students - first at The Ohio State University in Columbus and a newly opened branch campus in Mansfield, Ohio, then for 30 years at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Bruce was also a certified square dance caller, fiercely competitive handball player, and inveterate camper in travel trailers of increasing size during his Indiana years.
In St. Augustine he was an active volunteer and lay leader at First United Methodist Church and then Grace United Methodist Church, where he served for a time as chair of what is now the Church Council; the Lions Gate of St. Augustine Homeowners Association, which he also served as president; Meals on Wheels of St. Johns County, for which he delivered meals and conversation to people in need; and the "Seniors vs. Crime" program, where he served as a volunteer consumer investigator for the Florida Attorney General's office. His entire family expresses deep gratitude to the staff of the BayView HealthCare nursing home, where he received excellent care after his stroke in April of 2018 until the day before his death.
Bruce had two great loves in his life. The first was Sue Ann (Steimer) Partner, his eighth-grade sweetheart, to whom he was happily married from 1956 until Sue's death in 2010. The second was Ruth (Meeker) Partner, whom he met later and married in 2012. His children cannot thank Ruth enough for the joy, laughter, and tremendous care she gave Bruce during his final years of life.
Along with Ruth Partner, Bruce is survived by sister-in-law Helen Carr of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother-and-sister-in-law, Bill and Patsy (Moeller) Steimer of Portland, Oregon; daughter and son-in-law Vicki and Brian Pepper of Great Falls, Virginia, and St. Augustine; son and daughter-in-law Bruce Jr. "Chip" and Sally (Farrell) Partner of Rochester, New York; stepdaughter and stepson-in-law Heidi (Roediger) Myers and Richard Myers of Jessup, Maryland; grandchildren Stephen Pepper, Zachary Partner, Irina Pepper; step-granddaughter Jess (Roediger) Davis , step-granddaughter-in-law Brittany Davis; step-great-granddaughter Nevaeh Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a much-loved infant granddaughter, Frances Marin Pepper.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Grace United Methodist Church, 8 Carerra St. in St. Augustine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Bruce's memory be made to BayView Healthcare, 161 Marine St., St. Augustine, FL, 32084; or Meals on Wheels of St. Johns County, c/o Council on Aging, 180 Marine St. St. Augustine, FL, 32084.
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019