Bruce Webster Jordan

Muncie - Bruce Webster Jordan, 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on January 29, 1926 in Muncie, the son of Lewis A. and Arta M. (Mayo) Jordan.

Survivors include niece, Julayne Masterman-Thomas; nephew, Jack Jordan Jr.; niece, Janna Beaufait; sister- in-law, Lela Jordan; and several grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jack Jordan Sr. (wife, Esther Jordan), and Charles O. Jordan.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
